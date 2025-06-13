Myles Turner is the longest-tenured player on the Indiana Pacers. Indiana drafted the 29-year-old in 2015 and he has been with the team ever since. However, trade rumors have followed Turner around for his entire career. He has delivered this season, helping to fuel Indiana's run to the NBA Finals. NBA Inside Jake Fischer offered his thoughts, throwing out teams like the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks as potential landing spots.

If Indiana does not re-sign Turner, he will be one of the biggest names on the open market with LeBron James likely to stay in Los Angeles. The Pacers signed him to a two-year deal worth almost $41 million in 2023 that expires once the Finals end. He will be an unrestricted free agent, looking to make the most of the most successful season of his career.

Fischer threw out some teams that could be in the running for Turner. The Pistons, for example, have enough cap space to offer him a deal worth more than what Indiana could offer.

“Detroit one of those teams with space is looming on the periphery according to our conversations with people around the league to potentially make an effort at prying Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers,” Fischer. “And we wrote today at the Stein Line that Atlanta is also a team to consider for Myles Turner. The Hawks are a very interesting team being that they don't have the cap space that Detroit and Brooklyn does but they've got a $25 million traded player exception as a vestige from moving Dejounte Murray to New Orleans basically almost a year ago.”

Both James and All-Star point guard James Harden expect to stay were they are this offseason. As a result, teams like the Pistons and Hawks will pursue the next-best option on the market. Turner has not addressed the rumors, his focus on helping Indiana win their first championship in franchise history.

While the talk around Turner is loud, history shows that nothing will come of it. The Pacers value him and the team will do their best to retain him this summer.