Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green publicly backed Metta Sandiford-Artest, also known as Metta World Peace, for the New York Knicks’ vacant head coaching position during a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show. Green’s endorsement came in response to the Knicks' decision to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau last Tuesday following their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Green emphasized the importance of player respect and championship experience in any potential coaching hire, pointing to Sandiford-Artest’s credibility among current and former players.

“When I look at the Knicks and I take a step back, I’m like, yo, they have to have someone as the coach that is respected amongst the players that they play, but that’s also respected amongst the players that they have on their team or they’re going to make a big mistake,” Green said. “So when I look at it, and I’ll be honest with you, when you threw your name in the hat I’m like, I never knew Metta was going to coach. But when I look at their situation they need someone like you.”

Draymond Green pushes Metta Sandiford-Artest for Knicks coaching job

Sandiford-Artest responded by highlighting his commitment to coaching at the grassroots level, even without compensation.

“I couldn’t get an interview from my alma mater, but what I did do was coaching,” he said. “I wasn’t just sitting home waiting. I was coaching and you’re talking about 6:00 AM practices. So what time am I up everyday? At 5:00 AM. That’s way harder… to not get paid as a volunteer coach, taking the job serious. And we don’t have a budget at Division Two basketball. We got to go on Southwest, I’m on Southwest, we driving vans and we get it out. This is for six years, this is what people don’t realize.”

Green further argued that the next coach should carry the weight of championship pedigree, something he and Sandiford-Artest both possess.

“When people have never won a championship they don’t understand the value of that thing,” Green said, “which is how important it is that the people that walk past your bench have respect for your bench.”

The Knicks have yet to name a replacement for Thibodeau, who coached the team for five seasons, compiling a 226–174 regular-season record. As the franchise continues its search, Sandiford-Artest’s name — alongside others floated by analysts — remains a bold and unconventional option.