Netizens brutally trolled Babar Azam after the premier Pakistan batter fell for a low score of 29 in the crucial Super-4 clash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup on Thursday.

Incidentally, Babar Azam's knock of 29 against Sri Lanka made him the highest run-scorer in the tournament. The Pakistan skipper has made 207 runs in four innings in the Asia Cup, with 151 being his highest score against Nepal.

However, the 28-year-old batter has failed in three consecutive matches in the Asia Cup after his scintillating century against Nepal.

His three successive below-par performances against quality sides like India and Sri Lanka resulted in his mockery on social media, with several fans making fun of the Pakistan cricketer on X.

The supporters of Virat Kohli, with whom Babar Azam has often seen comparisons of his stats, were particularly harsh in their criticism of the Pakistan skipper, given that the former scored a hundred against the latter's team recently.

In contrast to Babar Azam, Virat Kohli made history in the Super-4 clash of the Asia Cup against Pakistan, becoming the quickest to complete 13,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

With an unbeaten knock of 122 runs in 94 deliveries against Babar Azam and his men, Virat Kohli shattered his idol Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of being the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in the 50-over format.

While Sachin Tendulkar needed 321 essays to touch the 13,000-run milestone, Virat Kohli required only 267 innings to accomplish the landmark.

But this was not the only accomplishment the 34-year-old premier India batter attained during his knock against Pakistan.

Remarkably, this was Virat Kohli's 47th ODI hundred, leaving him just two behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49.

Also, his century against the Green Army was his fourth successive ton at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka, making him the second man to do so at a single venue in international cricket.

Before him, former South African batter Hashim Amla achieved a similar feat at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.

Though Virat Kohli may have an edge over Babar Azam in terms of fifties and centuries against stronger sides, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden rated the Pakistan batter above the Indian superstar at present.

Interestingly, Matthew Hayden reckoned that Babar Azam is slightly better than Virat Kohli in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), a format the Indian talisman has dominated for nearly 15 years.

Virat Kohli is the chase master in the 50-over format, having scored the maximum tons in successful chases, and he's almost all set to become the first man to score 50 centuries in ODIs.

“Babar Azam is a champion. He comes back from these things time and time again because that's what champions do. When you think about the statistical comparison at the same stage, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Babar Azam is actually leading that shoot-out match,” Matthew Hayden said on Star Sports. “So that's how significant he is to the Pakistani team lineup and I am sure that he can do it in this shoot-out against Sri Lanka. Babar is central not only because he is the captain but he is absolutely central in terms of the talent of that batting unit,” he added. “We all understand that Pakistan cricket over the years and particularly this side is very top-heavy and Babar carries the weight of that always. So when his performances aren't quite on song, it matters,” Matthew Hayden explained.

Meanwhile, ahead of their contest against Sri Lanka, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja requested Babar Azam and his boys to stay focused on beating the home team and forget about their poor display against India.

“India have given Pakistan a ray of hope with the win over Sri Lanka. Now we've to see if Pakistan can take benefit from that, or whether they will be low on spirits because of the defeat against India. They need some time off the game, they have to be mentally switched-off, they got a reserve day. They've got a good two-day rest period where they shouldn't think of cricket or the defeat but get together and talk,” Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

“If anyone needs special practice, they can take it. Go to pool, relax. Don't touch social media, don't watch television channels. There won't be anything good there because whole Pakistan is disappointed. Get united. You point fingers at each other after such defeats, that too against India. That shouldn't happen. I'm sure Babar Azam has united this team really well, and his work is to assure his players and get the team high in spirit ahead of the Sri Lanka clash,” he concluded.