The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their final regular season game before preparing for the playoffs. However, the Eagles won't be going into their matchup with the Washington Commanders at full strength.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and defensive lineman Jalen Carter (hip) lead a list of six Eagles who have been ruled out for Week 18, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. They're joined by linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), safety Marcus Epps (concussion), tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle).

The injury report is lengthy, and Philadelphia will need to be paying close attention to every player on the list when the playoffs open. However, the Eagles are taking a cautious approach to close out their regular season.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be rested in favor of backup Tanner McKee. Other starting players will either get the same treatment or see minimal snaps. While Philadelphia always wants a divisional win, they also understand what is at stake.

They've already clinched the NFC East with their 11-5 record. They could theoretically move up to the No. 2 seed if they were to win and the Chicago Bears were to lose. However, the Eagles can fall no lower than No. 3 in the seeding.

Of course, Philadelphia isn't throwing in the towel completely and will attempt to get a win even with McKee under center. Still, it's clear that health is the most important thing for the Eagles entering the postseason. For Goedert, Carter and anyone injured, Philadelphia will hope an extra week off will have them ready to compete once playoffs begin.