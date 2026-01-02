The 2025 Ole Miss football season has been chaotic and a roller coaster, but they made the College Football Playoff and won two games in the postseason. The Rebels are on a magical run because Lane Kiffin left the Rebels to go coach LSU during their run. However, Ole Miss keeps winning, and now things get complicated: six assistants are expected to follow Kiffin, and the transfer portal is open.

On the latest episode of ESPN's “Get Up,” college football analyst Paul Finebaum said that he is expecting chaos because he thinks Lane Kiffin thought that Ole Miss would be eliminated by now. Now that the transfer portal is open, Kiffin has the opportunity to poach players during the College Football Playoff, especially given the coaches on staff.

Finebaum said, “It’s going to be a problem, and leave it to Lane Kiffin to be sitting there right now with most of his coaching staff having another week. I know Lane Kiffin can tweet all he wants, but he expected, and I’m sure deep down, he was figuring Ole Miss would be out of this.

Article Continues Below

“I could get my staff because this is why he left early to go to LSU and start recruiting when this portal window opened today, and now he is stuck because he can't really do much about it,” Finebaum continued. “It is going to be a chaotic week if you're an Ole Miss fan watching the LSU coaches who are on your staff coaching you, trying to get to a national championship, trying to steal the players you were trying to win with.”

Six Ole Miss assistants are expected to join Kiffin at LSU, and the fact that the transfer portal is open now means those coaches have double the work to do, from getting Ole Miss ready to recruiting for LSU.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr., co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald, head strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, senior analyst and pass game specialist Dane Stevens, and graduate assistant Sawyer Jordan are all following Kiffin to Baton Rouge, which only adds to the uncertainty for the next round.