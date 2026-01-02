As the Indiana football team routed the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday night, 38-3, in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff (CFP), there is no doubt that attention is being brought to head coach Curt Cignetti. While Cignetti has led the Indiana football team on the CFP stage well so far, what he's done to turn around the program has been impressive, with some speculating that he could receive interest in the NFL.

Peter Scharger was on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he was giving his thoughts after the Hoosiers took care of Alabama in the Rose Bowl. He would say that due to the dominance Cignetti has had in leading an undefeated Indiana team, he would be “very curious” to see if an NFL team would inquire about his status.

“I did want to say something, because I am watching Cignetti…and we're talking about him in the college game like, it is not a deep class of NFL coaches right now, we're talking about Vrabel last year, Ben Johnson, I don't know if there's a hotter coach at any level than this guy,” Scharger said.

“And if you look at those vacancies, Adam [Schefter] said it earlier, there might be four or five more. I'd be very curious to see if an NFL team picks up that phone and calls old Bloomington, Indiana, and just inquires that gentleman right there, because I don't know if I've ever seen a better coaching job than what this man has done,” Scharger continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Cignetti will get any interest in the NFL, but there is no doubt that the coach is focused on bringing a national title to Indiana with the program next facing Oregon in the semifinals next Friday night.