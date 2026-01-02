While the announcement of the U.S. Olympic hockey team gained most of the headlines, European hockey powers Sweden and Finland also announced their rosters Friday for the 2026 Olympic hockey competition.

Sweden is considered one of favorites in the competition and it would not be a surprise if that team gave Canada or the United States a battle for the gold medal in Olympic hockey.

Sweden is led by defenseman Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has the size, strength and skating ability to go from defense to offense quickly. His ability to shut down opponents should make it very difficult for opponents to mount scoring threats against Sweden on a consistent basis.

Some of the other stars who are likely to be key players on the Swedish team include defensemen Jonas Brodin and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Swedish forwards Filip Forsberg, Adrian Kempe, Mika Zibanejad and William Nylander can be expected to do the bulk of the scoring. Toronto's Nylander and Zibanejad of the New York Rangers are particularly creative offensive players who are capable of making opposing defensive players look foolish.

Finland hopes to join the medal party

Article Continues Below

Finland also should be able to field an imposing team in the Olympic hockey competition, but it may be just a notch or two below Canada, the U.S. and Sweden.

Finland's greatest strength appears to be its forwards. Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars is capable of dominating in the offensive zone and stringing goals together with his shooting skill and his strength in the high-danger areas. Roope Hintz, his teammate with the Stars, is also capable of carrying the team with his quick moves and success in the offensive zone.

The Finnish team will offer several hard-nosed defensemen that will make it difficult for opponents to establish scoring opportunities. They include Niko Mikkola of the Florida Panthers and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.