With the Cleveland Browns facing the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 18 clash, it has been a time for the fans to reflect on how disappointing the season has been. As Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to end his season on a positive note, the same could be said for star Myles Garrett, who had interesting comments regarding a potential rebuild for the team.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Garrett would be asked about the future of the team and what that could look like with the star defensive end “committed to winning,” saying he's on board if that's the direction. However, the idea of “tanking or rebuilding” doesn't fall under his nature.

“I am committed to winning,” Garrett said, according to Mary Kay Cabot. “As long as the team and the organization are doing so and they’re committed to that same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking other than winning — if it’s tanking or rebuilding — that’s not me.”

#Browns Myles Garrett is fully “committed to winning” and a rebuild “is not me.” pic.twitter.com/58TdHi64mx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 2, 2026

Then when asked about whether he wants continuity from Cleveland, amidst rumors around head coach Kevin Stefanski and potential turnover of the coaching staff, Garrett would respond by wanting what's best for the team.

“I want things to be successful, however that looks,” Garrett said.

Garrett himself is in the midst of a spectacular season, recording a career-high 22 sacks, with one game left to achieve the record of most in a season, which is held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt, who both have 22.5.

Garrett will get the chance to break the record on Sunday's game against Cincinnati, though it is important to note that the 30-year-old has been limited in practice with a hip injury. It remains to be seen in which direction the Cleveland franchise will take.