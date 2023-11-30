Fans fired expletives at India bowler Prasidh Krishna following his dismal outing against Australia in the third T20I in Guwahati.

Fans fired expletives at India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna following his dismal showing against Australia in the third T20I in Guwahati in Assam.

Why always happens this to Ruturaj?

– Smashed a Century but lost the match! 😭💔

– MDC Prasidh Krishna, I will not forgive you. — Abhishek Roy (@AbhiroyTweets) November 28, 2023

Should have been this MDC Prasidh Krishna's car man . pic.twitter.com/Ao8sl08W9P — MSD07🐐 (@92_of_81Oval_) November 28, 2023

Prasidh Krishna your are dumbass mdc……. Bsdk wide yorker ka field tha pr daal rha tha length ball!!! 😭😭😭😭😭

Are chutiye!!! 😭😭😭😭 — Shantanu Tripathi (@iamShaan08) November 28, 2023

By conceding 68 runs in his quota of four overs against the Kangaroos in Assam, Prasidh Krishna became the Indian bowler with the most expensive outing in a T20I game.

Previously, out-of-favor leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal held this record. He gave away 64 runs against the South Africans in a match played in 2018.

Prasidh Krishna is having a forgettable series against Australia, having gone for plenty of runs in the three matches of the five-game bilateral competition.

After having disappointing nights in the first two games, he was taken to the cleaners, particularly by Australia's centurion Glenn Maxwell, who unleashed his heavy bat against the India speedster, especially in the final over of the contest.

Needing 21 to win in the last over of the match, Glenn Maxwell launched an all-out assault on Prasidh Krishna, who had no answer to his blistering attack as the Australian powerhouse took his team to an improbable victory on the last ball of the game.

In the process, Glenn Maxwell completed his fourth hundred in T20Is, the joint-most by a batter in the shortest format, putting him at par with India's regular captain, Rohit Sharma.

Additionally, with his century against India in Guwahati, he became the first batter to reach a three-figure score in his 100th T20I.

What's noteworthy about Glenn Maxwell's explosive knock was that he made the run chase look comfortable despite needing 223 runs to win the clash against India.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 123 off 57 deliveries took India to 222/3 in their allocated 20 overs, the chances of an Australian win looked minuscule.

However, the Glenn Maxwell mayhem came to their rescue as he continued to hit sixes and fours at will before ensuring Australia's triumph in Prasidh Krishna's over.

As Prasidh Krishna was the prime culprit behind India's loss, fans on the internet slammed him for his poor bowling display at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Some even posted hilarious memes and jokes to have fun at his expense, while others demanded his ouster from the national team.

Others suggested he was not good enough to be a part of Team India and instead should play in domestic cricket.

On the other hand, a few raised questions on the selection committee for picking Prasidh Krishna for the series against Australia, especially when better bowlers were available for the five games.

A few compared Prasidh Krishna's poor bowling with Pakistan's Haris Rauf, who has a dismal record against India.

For the record, India talisman Virat Kohli smashed Haris Rauf for an iconic six in last year's T20 World Cup when the Men in Blue had their backs to the wall.

Virat Kohli's onslaught against Harif Rauf earned the India batter worldwide acclaim, while his knock was declared the greatest in the T20I format.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was in awe of Glenn Maxwell's knock, stating that the home team had plans for the Australia batter but failed to execute them.

“We just wanted to get Maxi out quickly, that was the plan. But when you're defending 222 with so much dew you have to give something to the bowlers. I felt like how we played at Trivandrum, there was heavy dew, they lost wickets early but wickets in hand for them meant they were always in the game,” Suryakumar Yadav pointed out.

“I told the boys in the drinks break to get Maxwell out quickly but that was insane. I gave Axar the 19th over because he has bowled the 19th and 20th overs before so he's experienced as well and I've always thought an experienced bowler in the end, even if a spinner, with heavy dew there's always a chance,” he explained.

“Fantastic knock from Gaikwad, he took the innings deep after I got out. I've always said in franchise cricket as well that he's a special player and the way he batted, he showed it. I'm very proud of my boys,” the India captain noted.

After the match, a pleased Glenn Maxwell praised his batting partner and Australian skipper Matthew Wade for keeping him relaxed during the tense run chase.