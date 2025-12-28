New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was incredibly active during his first two years on the job, but he is seemingly implementing his own vision for the franchise this offseason. That vision has included a number of tough goodbyes. Fans will shed most of their tears for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz, but Jeff McNeil also made a lasting impression in Queens.

The veteran utility man, after taking the last few days to process his move to the Athletics, is ready to issue a formal farewell to the city and ballclub he called home for the last eight seasons.

“New York will always be a part of my story,” McNeil posted on Instagram. “The Mets organization is all I have ever known since being drafted in 2013, and it has been an incredible run. I’m incredibly thankful for every moment, every lesson, and every memory along the way.

“I’m especially grateful for the fans who welcomed me and my family and made New York feel like home for so long. Thank you to {owner} Steve and Alex Cohen, the coaching staff, and my teammates who made this journey so meaningful.”

Jeff McNeil made a mark on the Mets

The Mets traded the 2022 National League batting champion and Silver Slugger to the A's for right-handed pitcher Yordan Rodriguez. An undermanned pitching staff was ultimately the biggest reason for New York's mind-boggling collapse last season, and true to form, Stearns is looking to remedy the problem with a young hurler who is under team control for the next several years. The international signing is only 17 years old, however, so the front office is asking fans to be mighty patient (see how that goes over).

Jeff McNeil had run out of leeway in Flushing after posting back-to-back lackluster campaigns, but he delivered plenty of impactful contributions during his tenure with the club. The two-time All-Star hit .284 with 80 home runs, 193 doubles, a .351 on-base percentage, .428 slugging percentage and .779 OPS in 923 at-bats for the Mets. He will reflect on his time in New York and hopefully find the closure he needs from this experience.

There is not much time for contemplation, however. McNeil will now try to rejuvenate his MLB career with the Athletics, a squad that is looking for its own rebirth after moving out of Oakland and enduring a fourth straight losing season.

“With so much gratitude, it’s time to turn the page and embrace the next chapter in green and gold,” the 33-year-old said. Perhaps both parties can help each other out.