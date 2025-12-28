Although the Dallas Mavericks have been slugging through a disappointing season, there is reason for positivity due to the presence of rookie star Cooper Flagg. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg has rebounded from a slow start to the season and is a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. During the Mavericks game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Flagg reached a new career-best feat in the second half as per ClutchPoints’ Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta.

With 15 points in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ game against the Kings, Cooper Flagg set a mark for the most points he’s scored in a single quarter. In the third, he went 5-of-6 shooting from the field including 3-of-3 from the 3-point line, and he also went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, as per team PR. Prior to this game, Flagg’s previous high for most points in a quarter was 14, which he accomplished twice this season already.

The Mavericks were unable to avoid a losing streak though as their skid hit two games following their 113-107 loss to the Kings. Flagg did finish with a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) shooting from the field, 3-of-4 (75 percent) shooting from the 3-point line and a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line. He also added six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

While Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is making his own case for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award, Flagg is right up there with him. Flagg currently leads all rookies in scoring at 19.4 points per game, with Knueppel right behind him at 19.3 points.

Flagg has appeared in a total of 31 games for the Mavericks, all starts, at a little over 34 minutes per game. In addition to his points, he’s been averaging 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 26.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.