The Chicago Bears clearly have a difficult assignment as they attempt to clinch first place in the NFC North division when they face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. Both teams have hopes of winning the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoff structure.

The Bears come into this game with a 1 1/2-game lead in the NFC North division and they have won 7 of their last 8 games. Quarterback Caleb Williams has displayed the ability to make big plays when the game is on the line, and that has been one of the biggest reasons behind their success this season.

However, the Bears have some key injury issues coming into this game. Wide receiver Rome Odunze will miss his third straight game with a foot injury even though he participated in practice throughout the week. Cornerback Nick McCloud is one of the team's top special teamers in addition to his work as a reserve cover man. He will not play in this game due to illness.

Additionally, OT Darnell Wright did not travel with the team to the Bay Area because of an illness. The Bears are hoping he can eventually make the trip in time to play in the Sunday night game.

Article Continues Below

Bears will have to be at their best against streaking Niners

San Francisco has been playing its best football of the season and the Niners come into this meeting with a 5-game winning streak. If the Niners defeat the Bears and also come up with a victory in their regular-season finale at home against the division rival Seattle Seahawks, they will win the NFC West title and also earn the top seed in the NFC playoff structure.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is coming off a brilliant effort in the Niners' Week 17 victory over the Colts. He threw for 295 yards and 5 TDs, and the San Francisco offense has an explosive quality with Purdy in top form and dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey leading the way.