The Los Angeles Clippers have been playing much better as of late, and they’re set to receive some much welcomed reinforcements. Derrick Jones Jr. is set to make his return to the lineup for the Clippers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after suffering a knee injury last month, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Derrick Jones initially suffered the knee injury during the Clippers loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 16. In his absence, the team’s defense has taken a hit. But the Clippers have recently won three consecutive games, and are looking to make it four as they return to Intuit Dome for the Pistons clash. Jones’ return to the lineup will give the team needed effort and energy on the defensive end.

Now in his second season with the Clippers after signing as a free agent in the 2024 offseason, Jones was having a career year, after a career-year last season, before being sidelined. He had appeared in 13 games so far, all starts, at a little over 24 minutes per game.

Article Continues Below

Jones had been averaging a career-high 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 53.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 78.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In addition to his points, his blocks are a career-best. His field goal percentage is the third-highest mark for his career, and his 3-point percentage is the second-highest.

Now in his 10th season in the NBA, Jones has had a strong career to this point after originally making the Phoenix Suns roster as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has also played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks before joining the Clippers.