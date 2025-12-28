From the second half of last season to the present day, the Chicago Bulls have seen growth in Josh Giddey. As a result, Giddey was gifted with a four-year $100 million contract during the summer.

Currently, Giddey has demonstrated his ability to step up his game as an effective shooter and playmaker. So far, Giddey is averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. At the same time, he is second in the NBA in triple-doubles with seven.

Plus, Giddey has etched his name alongside Michael Jordan for 10+ 20-point triple-doubles. However, head coach Billy Donovan sees much more potential in Giddey, particularly from the defensive end. Altogether, Donovan says if Giddey can lock down on defense and utilize his versatility, he could become a complete player.

“He can put his fingerprints all over the game,” Donovan said. “I haven't even mentioned the defensive part, because of his size, I do think he's got the potential to guard multiple positions. At 22 years old, that's the growth that he needs. I think if you look at the individual growth in terms of just his raw numbers, he's gotten better every single year.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan on what he wants from Josh Giddey as he continues to grow: “He can put his finger prints all over the game” pic.twitter.com/VxmuoXBc4O — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) December 27, 2025

Despite sustaining a slight right ankle sprain, Giddey is slated to play on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Josh Giddey's longstanding defensive struggles

When it comes to Giddey, he hasn't been known for his defensive prowess by any stretch. Inconsistency, poor communication, and an inability to switch screens have diminished his overall status as a player.

Presently, Giddey has a defensive rating of 116.3, which is ranked around the 50th percentile. Additionally, Giddey's lapses on defense mirror those of the Bulls, who haven't been a strong defensive team overall.

In fact, Giddey has spoken openly about his defensive issues. Given his size and stature at 6-foot-8, he has the potential to go toe to toe against anyone. He needs the confidence and wherewithal to get there.