Fans were in complete awe of Virat Kohli after the premier India batter scripted history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. This was the 10th occasion when he was awarded a MOM award in Test cricket, making him the first player to claim at least 10+ MOM awards in all three forms of cricket.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli has won 10 MOM awards in Test cricket, 38 in ODIs, and 15 in T20Is.

Virat Kohli's Man of the Match Awards in – Tests – 10

ODIs – 38

T20Is – 15@imVkohli is now the only player to get atleast 10 player of the match awards in each format in history of cricket. Greatest ALL FORMAT BATSMAN EVER. 🐐👑 — Abhi (@Abhicricket18) March 13, 2023

Virat Kohli wins his 10th man of the match award in test cricket. This one after 41 months. The legend of this format is back. 🤍#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/aQOcTv3O2O — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 13, 2023

King Kohli – The Man of the Match 👑 Virat Kohli becomes first player to have 10+ MOM awards in all three formats in the history 🔥🙏@imVkohli • #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/XpdqtiO6Vk — Virat Kohli Trends (@Trend_Virat) March 13, 2023

Virat Kohli Is The Only Cricketer To Win 10 or More Man Of The Match Awards In all the 3 Formats Of The Game! KING BOLTE 👑#ViratKohli𓃵 #BGT #INDvsAUS — Chirag Khilare (@ChiragKhilare) March 13, 2023

Virat Kohli broke a series of records en route to his 28th Test century against Australia on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Among the multiple feats Virat Kohli achieved in Ahmedabad was becoming the quickest to complete 11,000 international runs at home.

Virat Kohli also matched former India captain Sunil Gavaskar’s landmark the legendary batsman achieved four decades ago.

Virat Kohli was playing in his 50th Test on home soil, and he celebrated the occasion with a hundred. In 1983, Sunil Gavaskar made a century when he featured in his 50th Test match in Indian conditions against West Indies at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

The ton against Australia in Ahmedabad was his 8th hundred in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, joint-second most by any batter from the two countries. While Sachin Tendulkar has nine centuries, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith have scored eight centuries each.

It was Virat Kohli’s first Test hundred since November 2019, thus ending a 1,204 days wait for a century in the five-day format of the sport.

Moreover, it was his first century in red-ball cricket after 41 innings – his longest drought in Test matches. During this phase, Virat Kohli went without a ton in 23 games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was also his second Test hundred against Australia at home, following his 107 in Chennai in 2013.

Throughout his knock, Virat Kohli looked in complete command – at the start of his innings, the 34-year-old was solid in defense and milked the Australian bowlers for ones and twos.

Virat Kohli, the aggressive shotmaker, turned into a grinder as the Delhi-born cricketer struck only five boundaries during his first hundred runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After bringing up his 75th century in Gujarat during the weekend, he raised the level of his game and was looking good for a double-hundred. But Kohli lost his wicket while attempting an attacking shot off Todd Murphy.

Virat Kohli was the last Indian batter to get out for a score of 186, with the hosts putting 571/9 on the board. Shreyas Iyer didn’t bat in India’s first innings due to back spasms and underwent scans in the hospital.

After the match, Virat Kohli said he needed to justify his presence in the playing XI because he did not want to become a liability or a burden for the team.

“I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field. When I was 60 not out, we decided to play positively. But we lost Shreyas (Iyer) thanks to injury. So, we decided to play time. They were good with the ball and placed some good fields. We got a bit of a lead and gave ourselves some sort of a chance,” Virat Kohli told the host broadcaster in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“To be honest, the expectations I have from myself as a player is more to important to me. I felt I was batting well from the first innings at Nagpur. We focussed on batting for long. I did that to an extent but not to the capability that I have done in the past…. I was a little disappointed for that. Relief from the point of view that I could play the way I wanted to play,” Virat Kohli opined.

On the other hand, as per the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli never looked out of touch. The only thing wrong with the talisman India batter was his inability to convert starts into a big score.

“Every great batter thinks about a hundred. A century is the minimum price he keeps for his wicket. The way Kohli was batting in the last two-and-a-half years when he didn’t score a century, he was batting well, scored seven or eight fifties. So it never seemed that he was out of form. The only thing that was happening was that he was getting out on his first mistake,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“It was like how a Test match century should be constructed. He started slightly slowly, where he was trying to figure out the pitch and the bowling. Then he played a few shots after getting set and tried to play even more shots after he had scored a century. It shows how determined he was,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

“He knew that India were quite far behind Australia, who had scored a mountain of runs. He had seen that Usman Khawaja played a 180-run knock and Cameron Green scored a century for Australia, and Shubman Gill played a 128-run knock. This was a good opportunity for him to play a big knock so that the Indian team reaches close to 480,” the former India captain signed off.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir hit out at Virat Kohli’s critics for doubting the talismanic batter’s ability to bounce back from a period of a relative lull when his bat wasn’t firing on all cylinders during the past couple of years.