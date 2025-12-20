In a high-profile heavyweight showdown at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Friday, former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua scored a sixth-round knockout over the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The bout, streamed to Netflix’s approximately 300 million subscribers, had been originally scheduled as an eight-round heavyweight contest between Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. However, the fight was canceled following a civil lawsuit against Davis, and Joshua stepped in as a replacement.

Joshua, 36, entered the fight as a heavy favorite, bringing Olympic gold credentials and championship experience, including wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte, and Alexander Povetkin. Weighing 216 pounds, Paul, 28, was clearly the smaller one as Joshua scaled in at 243 pounds. Paul was fighting at heavyweight for the second time, having previously defeated Mike Tyson, who had returned from retirement at age 58.

During the opening rounds, Paul kept on the move, using the ring to stay away from Joshua’s power. Paul attempted a defensive strategy early, connecting sporadically with jabs and right hands, while frequently tying up or falling to the canvas to recover from Joshua’s pressure. Joshua maintained control of the ring, gradually cutting off the space and stalking Paul. Even though Paul managed to survive the first four rounds, Joshua was clearly ahead, landing solid jabs and clean body shots.

Article Continues Below

Round 5 forced a fatigued Paul to push back after constant clinching and spills. He managed to land a right hand, but Joshua barely flinched and responded by dropping him twice, first with a punishing body shot, then with a 1-2 combination. He managed to survive the rest of the round, but Round 6 wasn’t any easier for Paul, who was dropped once more by a right hand from Joshua. Paul got back to his feet, but Joshua kept the pressure on, pinning him against the ropes with a flurry of punches. Joshua backed Paul into the corner and cracked him with a right to the chin, sending him down. Paul failed to beat the count, and referee Christopher Young stopped the fight at 1:31.

The bout drew a crowd of 19,600, including celebrities such as Rory McIlroy, Juan Soto, Michael Irvin, and Brandon Marshall. Both fighters reportedly earned a minimum of $50 million for the contest. Both fighters are expected to make at least $50 million for the fight. Joshua’s victory came after a 15-month hiatus following a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 and positions him for potential high-profile matchups, including a long-discussed clash with Tyson Fury in 2026. For Paul, losing the fight was a setback, but it was also a milestone in his pursuit of professional recognition.