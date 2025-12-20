Despite trailing early in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, Alabama came storming back to beat Oklahoma 34-24. The Crimson Tide overcame a 17-point deficit to advance to the quarterfinals and a date with Indiana at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

After the big win over the Sooners, Alabama football head coach Kalen Deboer told Laura Rutledge he was proud of his team’s fight. “I know I’m gonna get that every single time we step on the football field. We had to create our own breaks a little bit. We knew it was going to be a fist fight, knew it was going to be a physical game, it would be hard moving the ball. But you just gotta keep playing,” DeBoer said, per ESPN.

With Alabama moving on to the Rose Bowl, Rutledge offered DeBoer a rose. The gift elicited a smile from the coach, who added a “Roll Tide” before being ushered away from the camera.

Kalen DeBoer, do you accept this rose? 🌹 Alabama will face Indiana in the Rose Bowl presented by Prudential at 4 PM ET on New Year's Day 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7bNWKsN4FK — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 20, 2025

Alabama moves on to Rose Bowl

Alabama was down 17-0 in the second quarter when Ty Simpson hit Lotzeir Brooks for the first of his two touchdowns. The Tide then capitalized on a massive mistake by the Sooners. Quarterback John Mateer threw an interception that Zabien Brown returned 50 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six tied the score 17-17 just before halftime.

DeBoer’s team put up 27 unanswered points before Oklahoma struck back with a 37-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. But it was too little, too late. And Alabama held on for the 34-24 win.

“These guys worked all week long. I really felt like they were dialed in. The critical moments, that’s the difference in our team this year than what we were in the past. There were some critical moments where our guys stepped up and made plays. The players are the ones that bring everything to life and they did that tonight,” DeBoer added.

With the victory over their SEC rival, Alabama moves on to face the No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. Indiana went 13-0 this season and quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy.