No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide recovered from an early collapse by scoring 27 consecutive points to defeat No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners 34–24 in Friday night’s opening round of the College Football Playoff. The victory was also a historic one for Alabama as they became the first team in the on-campus era of the CFP to win a road game.

Following the win, LL Cool J’s “Going Back to Cali” blared inside Alabama's locker room, matching the jubilation of the Crimson Tide as they punched their ticket to face No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The game initially belonged to the Sooners. Oklahoma stormed out to a 17–0 lead midway through the second quarter, holding the Crimson Tide to just 12 total yards in the first quarter and forcing three consecutive three-and-outs. Quarterback John Mateer engineered three early scoring drives, throwing a 7-yard touchdown to Isaiah Sategna III and setting up a 51-yard field goal by Lou Groza Award winner Tate Sandell. The Sooners outgained Alabama 236–100 in the first half and recorded 12 first downs to the Crimson Tide's four.

Late in the second quarter, Alabama began to seize control of the action. The Crimson Tide finally broke through on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with quarterback Ty Simpson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to freshman Lotzeir Brooks. A muffed punt by Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller led to a short Alabama field goal, and moments later, defensive back Zabien Brown intercepted Mateer and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, tying the game 17–17 at halftime despite the Crimson Tide posting minus-3 rushing yards and just 100 total yards.

Alabama started the second half with a strong response after both teams exchanged punts. The Crimson Tide put together a touchdown drive that kicked off a 24-point streak, giving them a 24-17 lead with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter. Simpson connected with freshman Brooks on a 30-yard touchdown pass, Brooks’ second score of the game and of the season, as the young receiver enjoyed a career-best performance.

Alabama kept up the momentum, adding a 40-yard field goal from Conor Talty to extend the streak of unanswered points to 27, making the score 27-17. The Sooners fought back early in the fourth quarter with Deion Burks catching a 37-yard touchdown from Mateer, making it 27-24. Later, the Crimson Tide took advantage of a short punt that placed the ball on Oklahoma’s 35-yard line. Daniel Hill scored on a four-play drive, pushing the lead to 34-24 with 7:24 left.

The Sooners’ hopes were dashed when Sandell missed a 36-yard field goal with under three minutes remaining, followed by a 51-yard attempt that also came up short.

Alabama and Oklahoma combined for nine sacks and nine penalties. The Sooners racked up 362 yards and 18 first downs to the Crimson Tide's 264 and 12. Ultimately, it was Brown’s pick-six, Alabama’s only turnover, that decided the game.