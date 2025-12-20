The Los Angeles Dodgers are not wrong to listen and they never stop listening. But listening and acting are very different things, and when it comes to a potential Tyler Glasnow trade, acting would unravel much of what the Dodgers intentionally built during MLB Free Agency.

Reports suggesting the Dodgers are open to trading Tyler Glasnow have sparked debate, but openness does not equal urgency. The front office didn’t acquire Glasnow casually. They targeted him because recent Octobers exposed a recurring flaw: when pressure rises, pitching depth thins, and contact-heavy starters get exposed. Glasnow was meant to change that equation.

Why Glasnow mattered in the Dodgers' offseason

The Dodgers’ offseason approach was about control, not volume. They didn’t need another innings eater. They needed a pitcher who could miss bats, suppress contact, and stabilize games before bullpens were forced into survival mode. Glasnow fit that need precisely.

His presence allowed the Dodgers to plan workloads around Shohei Ohtani, ease transitions for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and avoid overexposing younger arms. Glasnow wasn’t excess. He was structural support. That offseason logic hasn’t changed simply because trade chatter exists.

Regular-season numbers that justify the Dodgers' investment

Glasnow’s performance validated the Dodgers’ plan. He finished the season with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in just over 90 innings. Those numbers reflect dominance per inning, not inflated volume. When Glasnow pitched, hitters didn’t settle in. They didn’t string rallies. They didn’t wait him out.

That dominance shows up most clearly in batting average against. Opponents hit around .200 against Glasnow, one of the lowest marks among Dodgers starters with comparable workloads. Fewer hits mean fewer rallies. Fewer rallies mean fewer innings that spiral out of control. That is exactly what postseason pitching demands.

Postseason stats reveal why contact suppression matters

The postseason data reinforces everything the regular season suggested. According to the Dodgers’ cumulative playoff stats, Glasnow ranked among the best starters on the roster in batting average allowed during the postseason, holding opponents to a sub-.200 average in playoff starts.

That number matters more than ERA alone in October. Playoff series turn on randomness. A bloop single, a seeing-eye grounder, one extended inning. Pitchers who suppress contact reduce that randomness. Tyler Glasnow does exactly that, which is why the Dodgers trusted him with meaningful postseason innings rather than hiding him.

Why Dodgers' other pitching plans don’t make Glasnow expendable

Yes, Tarik Skubal trade rumors involving the Dodgers are growing louder. That doesn’t weaken Glasnow’s value. It reinforces it. Championship teams don’t subtract proven arms because they’re chasing another. They stack leverage. If Skubal becomes available, it would be an addition, not a justification for subtraction.

Edwin Diaz was also signed, but Diaz is a reliever. He shortens games after starters have done their job and doesn’t prevent early damage. He doesn’t face lineups multiple times. His presence complements Glasnow. It does not replace him.

Roki Sasaki is clearly part of the future and is planned as a starter. But planning is not production. Transitions take time. Workloads must be managed. Expecting Sasaki to immediately replicate Glasnow’s strikeout rate, contact suppression, and postseason reliability places unnecessary strain on both player and rotation.

Why trading Glasnow now would undo the plan

The Dodgers trading Tyler Glasnow would reverse a solution that already worked. The Dodgers identified a postseason weakness. They addressed it aggressively in the offseason. Glasnow validated that decision with performance, not projection.

Trading him now would reopen the same October questions the Dodgers spent months trying to eliminate. Who limits contact when pressure peaks and prevents a single inning from flipping a series? Who keeps the bullpen from bleeding out?

The Dodgers don’t need to choose between flexibility and certainty. Glasnow provides both. His contract aligns with the window. His stats align with the mission.

Listening is smart. Acting, in this case, would not be.

Because pitchers who strike out hitters, limit baserunners, and hold opponents below a .200 batting average in the postseason are not excess pieces: they are the foundation.