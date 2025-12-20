No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide advanced to the quarterfinals with a 34-24 victory over No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners on Friday in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, at Gaylord-Family Memorial Stadium in Norman. The Crimson Tide battled back from a 17-point deficit and made history, becoming the first team in the CFP’s on-campus era to win a playoff game on the road, now set to face the undefeated No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 Rose Bowl.

The Sooners got off to a flying start, building a 17-0 advantage halfway through the second quarter, with quarterback John Mateer throwing a 7-yard touchdown to Isaiah Sategna III and setting up a 51-yard field goal by kicker Tate Sandell. At halftime, Oklahoma led 236-100 in total yards and 12-4 in first downs, while Alabama had minus-3 rushing yards.

The Crimson Tide’s turnaround began on a 75-yard, nine-play drive that quarterback Ty Simpson finished with a 10-yard touchdown pass to freshman Lotzeir Brooks, followed by a short field goal after a muffed punt by the Sooners. Moments later, Zabien Brown intercepted Mateer and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 17-17 at halftime.

Alabama turned things around after halftime, scoring 17 unanswered points. Simpson connected with Brooks again for a 30-yard touchdown, and Conor Talty added a 40-yard field goal. Deion Burks’ 37-yard touchdown brought Oklahoma within three, but the Crimson Tide answered with Daniel Hill’s 6-yard run, set up by Germie Bernard’s incredible catch, stretching the lead to 34-24 with seven minutes left. With two missed field goals late in the game, Sandell ended any chance the Sooners had to close the gap.

Alabama totaled 264 yards, 232 passing from Simpson’s 18-of-29 throws for two touchdowns, with five sacks and a pick-six by Brown. Meanwhile, Oklahoma gained 362 yards and 18 first downs but managed only seven points after halftime, ending the season 10-3 and losing its fifth straight CFP game.

The Crimson Tide (11-3) will now meet the Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET in Pasadena, California. Indiana, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, finished 13-0 and leads the nation in scoring offense (41.9 points per game, fifth overall) and ranks fifth in scoring defense, allowing just 10.8 points per contest. The Hoosiers earned the top CFP seed after defeating No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes to win the Big Ten Championship. This will be the first-ever meeting between Alabama and Indiana, with the Hoosiers holding a 27-23-1 record against SEC teams historically.