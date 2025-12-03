The No. 16 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels clawed out a 67-64 road win vs. the No. 18 ranked Kentucky Wildcats Tuesday night, led by star freshman forward Caleb Wilson’s impactful double-double in a tight ACC-SEC top-25 battle. The result marked a strong lift for North Carolina basketball, underscoring the team’s defense and resilience in a hostile Rupp Arena setting.

Wilson finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists — his third double-double of the season — despite shooting just 5-for-19 from the field. He controlled the glass, helping the Tar Heels secure a 41-30 rebounding advantage and 22 second-chance points. His late free throw extended the lead to 67-64 before he sealed the result with a steal on Kentucky’s final inbound attempt. The Kentucky vs. North Carolina showdown reflected a defensive slugfest, featuring 14 separate lead changes and nine ties across 40 minutes.

The true freshman, regarded as a preseason candidate for the Naismith National Player of the Year Award and once recruited by Kentucky, showed poise beyond his years, reinforcing why he’s emerging as one of college basketball’s most versatile young players. His ability to impact winning through defense, passing, and rebounding highlights his growing leadership within the Tar Heels locker room.

ESPN took to the network’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing Wilson’s performance as the major storyline from Tuesday’s victory.

Article Continues Below

“NO. 16 NORTH CAROLINA GETS THE WIN AGAINST NO. 18 KENTUCKY

FRESHMAN CALEB WILSON WITH A DOUBLE-DOUBLE (15 PTS + 12 REB) ”

The result further cements North Carolina’s place in the early-season rankings and underscores Wilson’s growing case for national recognition after a standout showing in a high-profile college basketball top-25 matchup, reinforcing his rising impact and steady emergence as a defining freshman star.