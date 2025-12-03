The San Francisco 49ers made one of the most emotional moves of their offseason when they traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in March 2025. The deal sent a franchise icon across the country and cleared cap space for the 49ers to extend tight end George Kittle and prepare for future moves around quarterback Brock Purdy. Even with the business side looming over it, the 49ers star made clear he still has one wish for Samuel after he was traded to the Commanders.

On a recent episode of Kittle Things, Kittle sat down with NBA legend Kevin Garnett Tuesday to revisit the move and what it meant inside the 49ers locker room. The tight end praised Samuel for his toughness and playmaking and emphasized that his former teammate simply wanted a fresh start. Coach Yac, a popular voice on X (formerly known as Twitter) who often weighs in on the 49ers and the San Francisco Giants, shared a clip of the exchange with his followers to highlight the 49ers tight end's honest answer regarding the trade and his hope for Samuel’s future.

“I love Deebo. One of my favorite teammates of all time. He’s got the aura. He’s got the persona. He hits people. He makes all the superstar plays. I love him to death. Sometimes guys need a fresh start and I think that’s what he wanted. He wanted a change of scenery and I respect that. It is what it is. I got great years out of Deebo and have a great relationship with him. I love him for it, but if we play him I hope he doesn’t have a great game against us.”

The 49ers moved the 29-year-old gadget receiver for a modest draft return, but the trade helped unlock Kittle’s record-setting extension and clarified how the team would build around Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. Samuel, meanwhile, has stepped into a more traditional wide receiver role in Washington. Kittle’s message shows the relationship survived the business decision, even if the 49ers hope the Commanders star is quiet on any future Sunday meetings.