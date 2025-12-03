Elden Campbell, a forward/center who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, has passed away at the age of 57, per Broderick Turner of the LA Times. A strong rim-protector on defense and a capable contributor on offense, the former Clemson star played more than 1,000 games in the NBA.

It is no coincidence that Campbell spent his basketball career on teams that were in the midst of important or historic eras. He was an integral component of the Tigers' revival, helping them reach the NCAA Tournament in three of his four years at the South Carolina-based university. The former No. 27 overall pick was then fortunate enough to land on his hometown Lakers at the 1990 NBA Draft.

Campbell did his part to push LA through a trying transition period, as all-time great point guard Magic Johnson stepped away from the team after announcing he was HIV-Positive. He was a dependable player during his eight-and-a-half-year tenure with the Purple and Gold and brought stability to an organization that needed it in the early and mid 1990s. Although Campbell missed out on the Lakers' dynastic run at the turn of the 21st Century — traded to the Charlotte Hornets — fans still appreciate the impact he made.

Elden Campbell got to experience the ultimate NBA triumph late in his career

The 1990 First-Team All-ACC selection continued to be an elevating presence, maintaining a regular starting role during what was a high point in Charlotte's history. The Hornets advanced to the playoffs in each of the three full seasons that Campbell played in the Queen City, a feat they never accomplished before or since. The team's seven-game showing in the 2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals is the farthest it has ever gone, and he was one of the reasons why.

Elden Campbell was able to seize the Larry O'Brien Trophy before retiring in 2005, operating as a trusted role player for the Pistons. He celebrated a championship victory at the expense of the Lakers, a full-circle moment that surely felt surreal for the Los Angeles native. He offered a welcome veteran presence that nicely meshed with the rest of the group.

The man consistently added value over the course of his 15-year NBA career. He averaged 10.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting to go along with 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. He did not allow many free trips to the basket and ranks in the top-40 on the all-time blocking list. Campbell deserves his due for making a difference in multiple places during his long hoops journey.

But he had a life beyond the court. Thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.