Draymond Green reached a milestone of historic significance on Tuesday night, becoming just the second player in Golden State Warriors history to play 900 regular-season games for the franchise. Until now, Stephen Curry was the only Warrior to hit that benchmark. Green’s achievement adds another chapter to a career that has already cemented him as one of the most impactful players in the organization’s modern era.

The milestone came in Golden State’s matchup against the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder, a test of experience versus youth and chemistry against momentum.

With tonight's game, Draymond Green joins Stephen Curry as the only players in franchise history to reach 900 career regular-season games with the Dubs 👏 pic.twitter.com/2d7y3pMnny — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the Warriors ultimately struggled to keep pace, Green’s presence was felt early and often. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including three made threes, along with nine rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes.

His +/– may tell part of the story of a turbulent night, but his longevity speaks to his importance.

Gary Payton II also contributed with an energetic two-way performance, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Buddy Hield added 13 of his own, though Golden State lacked consistency on both ends to match Oklahoma City’s execution and athletic pace.

Green’s career longevity with the Warriors stands out in an NBA era defined by player movement, trades, and short windows of contention. Since entering the league in 2012, Green has grown alongside Curry and Klay Thompson, becoming the engine of Golden State’s defensive identity and one of the most versatile forwards in modern basketball.

His 900-game mark reinforces what has been clear for years: Green isn’t just a role player on a dynasty, he is one of its architects.

With the Warriors hovering near .500 and searching for rhythm, Green’s milestone arrives as a reminder of continuity, leadership, and belief in what has already worked.

The question now: Can this version of Golden State write another chapter?

If history is any indication, Draymond Green will be central to whatever comes next.