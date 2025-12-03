In shocking fashion, the Los Angeles Clippers are cutting ties with franchise legend and point guard Chris Paul. The move comes at 3AM EST amid a Clippers road trip and a five-game losing streak.

The move has sent shockwaves through the NBA overnight, with many wondering what happened between the Clippers franchise and Chris Paul, the player many consider the greatest player in franchise history.

Paul first hinted at the news via a cryptic Instagram post, saying “Just found out I'm being sent home,” with a peace emoji.

Chris Paul on Instagram 5 minutes ago: “Just found out I’m being sent home” pic.twitter.com/OsY41fMiOW — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shortly after that, the LA Clippers provided a statement to ClutchPoints, saying the team is officially parting ways with Chris Paul.

“We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team,” Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank told ClutchPoints in a statement. “We will work with him on the next step of his career.

“Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we've struggled. We're grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise.”

It's unclear what happened that sparked the move to be made at 3AM EST during the team's road trip that currently has them in Atlanta to take on the Hawks. The Clippers are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Miami Heat in which Tyronn Lue yanked the starters two minutes into the third quarter.

Every starter would eventually return to play in the game except for James Harden, who finished a -39 in 20 minutes. Chris Paul played 15 minutes in the contest, finishing with eight points and three assists.

Through the first 21 games, Chris Paul averaged just 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 32.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three across 16 games. Just one year removed from playing all 82 games with the San Antonio Spurs at 28 minutes per game, Paul has clearly shown his age, but as the statement said, has not been a big reason for the Clippers struggles in the early portions of this season.

More details to follow on this developing story.