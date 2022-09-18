Fans slam ex-cricketer for his ‘cheap’ comments against Pakistan

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member team led by talismanic batter Babar Azam that will represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia. However, contrary to widespread expectations that the national selectors would make some changes in the squad, they decided to include almost all the players who featured in the recent Asia Cup tournament where the Men in Green to Sri Lanka in the final. Despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return to the team, the announcement was heavily scrutinized by Pakistani supporters and former players. Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was not at all impressed with the choice of cricketers the PCB named in its squad for the mega even Down Under.

Showing his unhappiness with Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, Mohammad Amir tweeted, “chief selector ki cheap selection,” mocking chief selector Muhammad Wasim for his choice of players in the team.

Mohammad Amir’s criticism of Babar Azam and his boys, however, didn’t go down well with the national team’s fans as they took to Twitter to blast him for using “toxic” and “cheap” remarks against the chairman of the Pakistani selection committee.

Not long ago, Mohammad Amir, used to receive tremendous public support, especially after 2017 when he powered Pakistan to their first ever ICC Champions Trophy title against India in England.

But after his comments against Babar Azam and his teammates and the national selectors, that love transformed into hate as he was blasted right, left and center by the Pakistani fans, with many declaring that he “is the problem” and not the cricket board.

Cheap are those who sell their country for few dollars — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) September 15, 2022

This is how Pakistani National Player reacted. He was once famous for in-swing bowling. Now he is showing his real class. Rahul Dravid, Sehwag, Ganguly & Kumble .. several players lost their place BUT never reacted like this. https://t.co/d6eXlAOZJn — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) September 15, 2022

Bro why you being so toxic man, I loved you. — MK🇵🇰 (@kazmi5_) September 15, 2022

Cheap selection. What about Cheap No-Balls? — KaanpeTaangRahiHa (@ha_taang) September 15, 2022

You are retired so your opinion doesn't count plus we have enough spinners !! — Mani (@Manisays56) September 15, 2022

thankfully none of them sold their country! — Abdullah. (@SaidbyAbdullah) September 15, 2022

“In the past I’ve found myself justifying Amir’s outrage and eating up stories of perceived injustices against him. Similar to what I used to do for Umar Akmal. We’ve learned with both these cases that when you’re consistently disrespecting the game and management, u r the problem,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t think Amir understands that if he stayed silent he’d go down as a Pakistani GOAT. We’ve won three ICC titles, he was instrumental in two of them. Keeps hurting his own legacy,” another said on the microblogging website.

“We TRUST these Bunch of Guys. They have their Bad Days, but atleast they don have Attitude/Fixing Problems,” a third added.

“Don’t you think it’s also a cheap tweet from you ??? I used to be a biggest fan of yours, still so … But I am losing my passion for this type of cringe stuff from you,” a fourth declared.

“If Amir thinks, I disagree. If Amir speaks, I ignore. If Amir fails, I’m happy. If the world is against Amir, I am the world. If Amir has 7 billion fans, I am none of them. If Amir has no haters, it’s because I no longer exist,” a fifth stated.

“Shouldn’t have sold your soul for money buddy, you were a good bowler with an immense talent, what a waste,” a sixth claimed.

“My respect has increased a lot for Mohammad Wasim. At first Mohammad Amir sold his nation for few bucks, then retired from Test when Pakistan needed him the most. Then he was dropped from New Zealand tour and immediately retired from international cricket. Biggest loser!” a seventh highlighted.

“At first, I thought M.Aamir was just a minor, he should be given a chance to play again even after match fixing. But I guess I was wrong, not a SINGLE player, who gets caught in match fixing, should be allowed! Tumhari yeh ‘Aqqar’ pata nahi kub khatam hogi. Aisay hi sartay raho,” an eighth mentioned.

“True. Chief selector really crossed the line like you did. The only difference is that he’s doing it for Pakistan unlike you. Corrupt man,” a ninth said.

“Who is Amir? A fixer a person who brought shame on the country. The same guy who was brought back by the PCB and then he said he cant bowl in tests. He thought pak will beg him to come out of retirement but look now we have Naseem , shaheen, Rauf, waseem and Dhani,” a tenth elaborated.

“You don’t have right to comment. You are disgrace for county. Better keep your mouth shut,” an eleventh commented.

“Can’t go any cheaper than your past behaviour and current sportsman spirit… be thankful to have permission to play franchise cricket.. criminals don’t belong in sports,” a thirteenth remarked.

“Mohammad Amir is out of the team because Ramiz Raja has Zero Tolerance policy against all who were involved in any type of Fixing. Good to see Corruption free Guys representing Team Green,” a fourteenth reflected.

“U took retirement of ur own will, why r u sounding so negative and pissed? By doing it u r losing ur respect. Agree or disagree with the selection. U Don’t criticise ur Seniors and ur ex colleagues! Ur tweet is not in good taste,” a fifteenth concluded.