Josh Smith went off during Saturday's matchup between the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres.

Throughout his five at-bats, he landed two hits for one RBI. One of the hits he successfully landed turned out to be an amazing home run, marking his eighth of the season.

The best part about this homer; it took place on the first pitch of the contest. Smith blasted the solo shot, having the ball soar up to 409 feet in the air before landing in right center field. Later in the game, he also made an incredible catch to get one of the Padres' players out, showing his effort on both sides of the ball.

First pitch of the game! Josh Smith wastes NO TIME giving the @Rangers the lead 💥

What's next for Josh Smith, Rangers

Josh Smith's efforts gave the Rangers the energy they needed to put away the Padres 7-4 on Saturday.

The first two innings showed a back-and-forth affair. Following Smith's opening home run, the Padres responded with a two-run blast in the second frame to take the lead.

Despite this, Texas responded by scoring five runs from third inning to the sixth inning, taking advantage of the momentum, they had. San Diego scored two more runs but didn't have enough plays down the stretch to retake the lead.

The bullpen did a solid job at limiting the Padres' chances on offense, having them go 10-for-35 in their at-bats. Patrick Corbin earned the win on the Rangers' behalf. He served on the mound for six innings, striking out three batters while conceding six hits and two runs.

Texas improved to a 44-45 record, holding the third spot of the AL West Division standings. They are three games behind the Seattle Mariners and 10 games behind the Houston Astros.

The Rangers will prepare for the series finale against the Padres. The contest will take place on July 6 at 9:10 p.m. ET.