Pete Alonso accomplished a feat that involved David Wright during Saturday's matchup between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

During the bottom of the fifth inning, Alonso blasted a two-run homer to right center field. The ball soared 382 feet in the air before it landed, driving both him and Francisco Lindor to home plate for two of the Mets' runs.

That home run turned out to make history for Alonso. With his 10th against the Mets' rivals, he surpassed Wright for the most home runs against the Yankees as a Mets player.

How Pete Alonso, Mets played against Yankees

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso and the Mets had a great day as they beat the Yankees 12-6 on Saturday.

The Mets boasted a 5-2 lead after the first three innings and never looked back. Their offense took off as the bullpen came through in key moments of the game to hold off the Yankees' attack.

Alonso had a game to write home about. He went 2-for-4 in his at-bats, including two homers as he drove home five runs.

The hosts produced 10 hits in their 33 at-bats, getting 12 runs and three homers throughout the night. On defense, they limited their visitors to nine hits after 36 at-bats, a key example of their efficiency on both sides of the ball.

Frankie Montas was the pitcher who got the win on the hosts' behalf. He served on the mound for 5.2 innings, striking out two batters while conceding five hits and four runs.

The Mets improved to a 52-38 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NL East Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed.

The Mets will prepare for the series finale against the Yankees. The contest will take place on July 6 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

