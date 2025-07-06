Jose Altuve revealed how he and the Houston Astros has taken control of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first game featured dominance from the Dodgers. They blew out one of the MLB powerhouses 18-1 on Friday night and went on to beat them 6-4 on Saturday, winning the series this weekend.

Altuve reflected on the team's recent success against Los Angeles after Game 2 of the series this Saturday. He believed that putting in the effort throughout every situation he and his team were in allowed them to beat the Dodgers in convincing fashion.

“I think I show up every day, it doesn’t matter where I play, to give everything I have and help my team win,” Altuve said.

What's next for Jose Altuve, Astros

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) celebrates a win with second baseman Jose Altuve (27) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium.
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jose Altuve and the Astros persevered through some early adversity to beat the Dodgers 6-4 on Saturday.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead after the first two innings of the contest. Despite that, Houston roared back with four runs in the third inning, taking solid control for the remainder of the game. The visitors outscored their opponents 6-4 from the third inning onward, getting a big win on the road.

Houston's bullpen came through to contain Los Angeles' potent offense, holding them to nine hits after 36 at-bats. Framber Valdez earned the win on the Astros' behalf. He served on the mound for six innings, striking out seven batters while conceding seven hits and four runs.

Houston improved to a 54-35 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the AL West Division standings. They are seven games above the Seattle Mariners and 10 games above the Texas Rangers.

The Astros will prepare for the series finale against the Dodgers. The contest will take place on July 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

