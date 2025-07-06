While the San Francisco Giants have disappointed since tying the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead with a mid-June surge, veteran ace Logan Webb is putting together another strong season. And on Saturday, the seventh-year pro reached a significant career milestone.

Webb entered Saturday’s matchup against the Athletics with 897 strikeouts. In the bottom of the fourth inning, he caught Nick Kurtz looking with a 91 mph sinker for career strikeout No. 900, per the Giants official X account.

The All-Star righty reached the milestone quickly too. Webb only needed 165 games to rack up 900 Ks. That’s the third-fewest in Giants history, behind only Tim Lincecum (124) and Madison Bumgarner (158), per SF Giants on NBC Sports.

Logan Webb lifts slumping Giants over A's

Webb has continued his elite strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2025 as he tied a franchise record for the most games with 10 or more strikeouts and no walks in a season. Bumgarner, Kevin Gausman and Carlos Rodon are the only other Giants pitchers to accomplish the feat three times in a season. And Webb still has the second half of the year to break the record.

Unfortunately, a lack of run support also earned Webb a place in franchise history. He’s the only Giants pitcher to record 12 or more strikeouts with no walks in a game and lose. On April 18, Webb allowed one earned run with 12 Ks and no walks in six innings but San Francisco was shut out by the Los Angeles Angels.

Run support wasn’t an issue in Webb’s start against the A’s Saturday. The Giants won 7-2 as the 28-year-old veteran improved to 8-6 on the season. He has a 2.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings over 19 starts for San Francisco. Webb’s up to 2.5 bWAR, putting him on pace for his second-best season in the majors.

While Webb has continued to play well, the Giants have struggled. Even with the win over the Athletics, the team has still gone just 7-13 since June 13, when San Francisco was tied with the Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

Entering Saturday’s contest, the Giants had lost 11 of 17 games since trading for Rafael Devers. The three-time All-Star has struggled since changing coasts, hitting .215 with a .676 OPS since landing in San Francisco.

Although Devers is convinced he’ll break out of the slump soon, the Giants have dropped in the standings. The team is now eight games back in the division.