A whole lot can happen in a year. It was just a year ago that Robert Saleh was coaching the New York Jets. The team had high hopes for a playoff run with Aaron Rodgers returning from his Achilles injury. A year later things look quite different. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas are out, replaced by Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. And Rodgers is gone too as New York turned quarterbacking duties over to Justin Fields.

So, predicting how the Jets will approach next year’s draft is tricky. There are obviously a number of variables that could influence the team’s decision making. But based on New York’s current needs and tendencies, there are three 2026 NFL draft prospects the Jets should keep an eye on.

First and foremost the Jets need a long term solution to the quarterback question that’s plagued the team since Joe Namath’s run ended in the late ‘70s. Yes, New York signed Fields to a two-year deal this offseason. But only $30 million is guaranteed so the contract alone won’t prevent the Jets from drafting a quarterback in 2026.

The contract didn’t even prohibit New York from taking a passer in the 2025 draft. But the team didn't because it believes/hopes it has something in Fields and wants to give him a season to show what he can do without a potential replacement on the sideline complicating things.

Glenn said he believes Fields is on the verge of a breakout. Which would be great. But if the 26-year-old QB doesn’t elevate his play in his New York debut, the Jets will undoubtedly look to address the position in the draft. And if the Fields experiment fails, the team will probably be picking near the top of the first round.

All in on Allar?

Assuming Arch Manning returns to Texas for another year of college ball, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik would be an easy pick for the Jets. The electric, dual-threat quarterback was outstanding for the Tigers in 2024, amassing 4,102 total yards and 43 scores.

Klubnik would almost certainly be the first overall pick if the 2026 draft were held today. But the prospect the Jets should monitor is Penn State’s Drew Allar.

The thought of selecting a Penn State passer might give Jets fans nightmares after the team burned a second-round pick on infamous draft bust Christian Hackenberg in 2016. But Allar is worth watching after a strong junior season with the Nittany Lions.

Allar completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,327 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024. He throws an outstanding deep ball that looks effortless from his big arm. However he’s also capable of slinging the ball into tight windows and throwing passes with touch and timing.

In addition to his passing prowess, Allar brings a rushing component to his game. While he’s not necessarily a dual-threat QB, he demonstrated his athleticism and elusiveness by racking up 302 rushing yards and six scores last season.

The 6’5”, 238-pound Allar has tantalizing size and arm strength. After making an impressive leap in his junior year New York – and the rest of the league – will be watching to see if he takes his game to another level as a senior.

In a division that’s home to Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Tua Tagovailoa, New York needs a dynamic signal caller to compete. Perhaps Allar will be the answer to the Jets’ age-old quarterback question.

The Jets should get Elijah Sarratt

With QB out of the way, it’s time to address New York’s other pressing offensive need. The Jets’ wide receiver room is a mess. Outside of budding superstar Garrett Wilson – the only player in franchise history with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career – the team is seriously lacking pass-catching talent.

Behind Wilson, the Jets have Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Malachi Corley and rookie Arian Smith. Not exactly a murders’ row of wideouts.

Assuming New York doesn’t upgrade through a trade or in free agency, it will be imperative to add a wideout in the 2026 draft. But the Jets don’t need to break the bank on the position. They already have a WR1. The team should be looking for a complement to Wilson in the 2026 class, ideally in the second round.

The prospect to watch is Indiana wideout Elijah Sarratt. After a 1,000-yard season at James Madison in 2023, Sarratt transferred to the Hoosiers. Despite facing stiffer competition, he had an impressive debut with Indiana, racking up 53 receptions for 957 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6’2”, 209-pound receiver has demonstrated excellent contested catch skills and the ability to move the chains, while dishing out punishment to would-be tacklers. Sarratt’s combination of strong hands, physicality and YAC potential is a bit reminiscent of a young Deebo Samuel, without the rushing component.

So far, Sarratt has flown a bit under the radar as most analysts project him as a Day 2 pick. That would be a boon for the Jets as Sarratt could be a great fit in New York, starting opposite Wilson.

However, after a strong first season with Indiana, Sarratt could break out in 2025, forcing his way up draft boards in a relatively light receiver class. The Jets need to monitor the situation, given the wideout’s immense potential and complementary skill set.

Christen Miller is in the spotlight

Clearly, New York’s focus in the upcoming draft – as things stand at present – should be on the offense. The team has been unbalanced for some time, with the defense ranking third overall in the NFL last season and the offense ranking 24th. But that doesn’t mean the Jets don’t have any holes on the defensive side of the ball.

It’s possible New York pursues standout Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. – a versatile defender who’s capable of playing elite coverage and lining up on the edge to get after the quarterback. Former first-team All-Pro and fan favorite Quincy Williams is entering the final year of his contract in 2025. Ideally, the Jets would extend Williams but with the team needing to shell out big bucks to Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, New York could decide to replace him with a cheaper option in the draft. And Hill would be the best bet in that scenario.

However, the Jets’ interior defense is the more pressing need at the moment and New York should be focusing on defensive tackle in the draft. The prospect to watch is Georgia’s Christen Miller.

Miller made an impact in his sophomore season with the Bulldogs. He received excellent grades overall but he was particularly effective as a run defender, making him an ideal candidate for a porous Jets defensive line.

Quinnen Williams has long been one of the best defensive tackles in football. But he needs help on the interior. Although defense has been the Jets' biggest strength, they're far better against the pass than the rush. New York needs to add a run-stuffer in the middle of the line who is also capable of freeing up Williams from constant double teams by drawing blockers in passing situations.

Miller could be that player. He boasts ideal length at 6’4” and he holds his ground against the run at 305 pounds. But Miller also has the quickness and power to wreak havoc in the middle of the line and wreck games for opposing quarterbacks.

With former Georgia linemen Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson all leaving the Bulldogs for the NFL, Miller will have the spotlight in his junior season. The Jets should watch his progress closely as he could prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle for New York’s defense.