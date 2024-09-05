The Indiana Fever has already clinched a playoff spot due to the combined heroics of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. However, they are not lifting their foot off the gas pedal at all. In fact, they completely lit up the Los Angeles Sparks to notch their 18th win of their campaign as the postseason looms. Despite a big game from Odyssey Sims and Dearica Hamby, the team from the West Coast stood no chance because the rookie was just determined to win.

Caitlin Clark has been insane in her rookie season, just how crazier can it get? Well, she was able to get three records just out of this win against the struggling Sparks. The first that she got was her second career triple-double. On 40 minutes of action, she knocked down eight out of her 17 attempts from the field for 24 points. This tied her for the game-high alongside Aliyah Boston. Furthermore, she also coupled it with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. More impressively, the Fever star also stole the ball thrice to prevent the Odyssey Sims-led squad from gaining any offensive traction.

She had a second big milestone. Her four three-pointers that found the bottom of the net propelled her to become the fastest player to reach 100 three-pointers made, per StatMamba. That is not all because the third record that she shattered involved dropping dimes. The rookie out of the Fever system stands alone as the only player to dish out 200 assists while also knocking down 100 shots from beyond the arc.

Fever rookie expresses what they should fix despite the win

Clark is primarily known as a great offensive facilitator and a knockdown shooter. However, it was her late-game heroics on defense that helped the Fever craft a large lead despite Odyssey Sims' 20-point outing and Dearica Hamby scoring 16 points. It was a great defensive read which allowed her to steal the ball from a bad pass from Sparks' Kia Nurse with 25 seconds which arguably sealed the win for them. She also threw the outlet pass to Aliyah Boston to increase the Fever's lead.

“We were just trying to get stops. I thought our defense got a lot better there at the end of the game. But, we need to find a way to get consistent there for the fourth quarter. So, I'm proud of our group because we found a way to get it done. But, somebody had to get the rebounds. AB was joking, we always joke about getting each other's rebounds,” she noted.

The amount of talent that the Fever have will surely make their opponents tremble by the start of the playoffs.