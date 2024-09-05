As if Caitlin Clark's impact needed more evidence for people to finally internalize that she, indeed, has been one of the best stars in the WNBA this season despite being a rookie, the Indiana Fever continue to race on the winning path. On Wednesday night, the Fever won their fifth game in a row thanks to a 93-86 triumph over the Los Angeles Sparks, with Clark, as per usual, playing a starring role in getting her team across the finish line as the victor.

But this was no ordinary game for Clark. She showed that she isn't just the conductor that makes the Fever offense sing, she's also capable of doing it all. The 22-year-old guard put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on the night on 8-17 shooting from the field and 4-10 from beyond the arc, tallying her second career triple-double in the process. Moreover, in nailing at least two triples on the night, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 or more career three-pointers.

Caitlin Clark fever, so to speak, continues to sweep the nation. The fans over at Gainbridge Fieldhouse continue to explode in celebration of Clark's greatness, and after the final buzzer in the Fever's win over the Sparks, they did exactly that.

Of course, Caitlin Clark has a long way to go in her climb towards the top of the WNBA totem pole. But there is no denying her greatness at such a young age, that's for certain. The Fever guard has transformed one of the league's also-rans into one of its most popular teams, and their quality on the court is rapidly catching up to their popularity.

As many debates as there are regarding Clark and her impact or whether or not she deserves to win Rookie of the Year over Angel Reese, there is no questioning that the 22-year-old Fever guard is the most popular talent in the WNBA. Everything she touches seems to turn into gold, and now, the Fever are on their way to the playoffs with momentum on their side.

Fans on X give Caitlin Clark her flowers

Deservedly, Caitlin Clark received plenty of praise on social media following another stellar effort that resulted in a win for the Fever. Clark has gone bonkers over the past few months, finding a new level of consistency after her disappointing seven-point tally on June 13 against the Atlanta Dream.

The offense Clark creates for the Fever is incredible, and the ease with which she moves around the court and pulls up for difficult jumpshots has made her such a dazzling player to watch. Once again, X, formerly known as Twitter, celebrated a Clark masterclass, lauding her for the way she has been transforming the game.

“Caitlin Clark is taking her Olympic snub out on the entire WNBA by GETTING BUCKETS. Miss Rookie Triple Double has played her way into the MVP convo because Rookie of the Year IS HERS. A’Ja Wilson is the MVP favorite by a lot, but Caitlin Clark has the Indiana Fever running hot,” former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted.

“Caitlin Clark is the most exciting athlete to watch in ALL of sports right now,” user @Jayphilippe242 wrote.

“Caitlin Clark slander should be dead by now lol what else is there even left to say,” added @There__HeGo.

“Caitlin Clark is ROTY and 2nd place isn't even close. Should be top 3 in MVP voting but A'ja has been too dominating to lose that. Put the ROTY talk to bed..it's CC hands down,” @DirtNappy furthered.