Caitlin Clark’s much-anticipated return to the WNBA after the Paris Olympics has been an attention draw, evidenced by the impressive viewership numbers for her recent games with the Indiana Fever. The Fever’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 16, aired on ION, drew an average of 1.22 million viewers, making it the network’s second most-watched WNBA telecast ever.

The 1.22 million viewership represented a 324% increase over ION’s prior season average, according to the WNBA on Ion X, formerly Twitter, account.

Clark’s return to the court after the Olympics has been nothing short of impactful, both in terms of her performance and the attention she continues to attract. On Sunday, the Fever played against the Seattle Storm in a game broadcast on ABC. That matchup averaged 2.23 million viewers, marking the fifth-largest WNBA audience since 2001, according to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch. The game was the most-watched in the Seattle Storm’s 25-year history, surpassing a previous high of 1.25 million viewers for a 2002 playoff game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever’s post-Olympic games have not only been must-watch television but have also contributed to a record-breaking season for the WNBA in terms of viewership. This season, 19 game windows and 20 telecasts have surpassed the one-million-viewer mark, setting a new league record. Notably, all but two of these highly-viewed games have featured Clark and the Fever.

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie assist record

Clark's influence on the court has been equally remarkable. The Fever secured victories in both of their games following the Olympic break, heightening their chances of securing a playoff spot. Clark's presence has undeniably contributed to the Fever's resurgence and has made them one of the most talked-about teams in the league.

The Fever’s game against the Storm on ABC was the most-watched sports event of the weekend, with the exception of the Saints-49ers NFL preseason game on FOX.

Clark’s return has not just been about drawing viewers; her on-court performances have been just as impactful. In the Fever’s 92-75 victory over the Storm, Clark set the WNBA rookie assist record.

The intensity of the Fever's two recent games, particularly the matchup against the Storm, has only added to the spectacle. Early in the third quarter of the Storm game, with the Fever holding a narrow lead, Clark received her fifth technical foul of the season after smacking the stanchion out of frustration for missing a three-point shot. The technical foul, which she later explained was due to personal frustration rather than any outside factor, seemed to refocus Clark's energy.

“I think (the referee) fired me up to continue to play a lot harder… so I want to thank him,” Clark said after the game, per Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints.