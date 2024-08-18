Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is putting herself in the WNBA record books. Clark set a new rookie single-season assist record in the league, with a beautiful set-up pass Sunday to teammate Lexie Hull.

Clark has 225 assists on the season to set the record, and more basketball is still left to play. The Fever's rookie accomplished the remarkable feat in a game against the Seattle Storm.

The previous record holder is Ticha Penicheiro, who played for the Sacramento Monarchs in her 1998 rookie campaign. Penicheiro posted seven seasons in the WNBA as the league's assist leader. In a classy move, Penicheiro congratulated Clark in a recorded video.

“This record is in great hands,” Penicheiro said in the recorded message.

Caitlin Clark is making her case for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Clark is having an outstanding rookie season for Indiana. She's averaging nearly 18 points a game, to go with 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. She leads her squad in points and assists, so her play has lifted the Fever. Indiana is 12-15 on the season heading into Sunday's game. The team started the campaign with losses in six of its first seven contests, so it has seen quite a turnaround.

Clark has brought millions of new eyeballs to the WNBA this season. Her play, along with rookie Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, have helped win great TV ratings for the league. Reese is also a candidate for the Rookie of the Year award. She's averaging a double-double for Chicago, with 13 points and 12 rebounds a game.

The Fever rookie makes headlines away from the basketball court as well. She raised a stir recently after showing up at an Indianapolis Colts NFL Preseason game. Clark even went on Saturday Night Live this past season to deliver some jokes at Michael Che's expense on the Weekend Update segment. She's clearly not just a phenomenal basketball player; she's becoming a celebrity and role model to young women everywhere.

The Fever defeated Seattle Sunday to improve to 13-15 on the campaign. Indiana next plays Minnesota on August 24.