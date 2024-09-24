Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark addressed the controversy surrounding an eye poke she suffered during Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The incident occurred early in the game when Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, attempting to make a play on the ball, hit Clark in the eye. Clark immediately went to the ground and appeared to temporarily lose her vision but stayed in the game.

When asked about the play on Tuesday and the speculation that Carrington’s actions were intentional, Clark downplayed any malicious intent.

“It wasn’t intentional by any means,” Clark said in a video shared by ClutchPoints’ Matthew Byrne of X, formerly Twitter. “You just watched the play, it wasn’t intentional.”

Carrington also addressed the incident, expressing confusion over why anyone would think she purposely aimed to harm Clark.

“I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye. It doesn’t even make sense to me,” Carrington said. “I was trying to make a play on the ball, and I guess I followed through and hit her. It’s obviously never intentional, that’s not even the type of player that I am.”

The controversy surrounding the play adds to a season in which Clark has frequently found herself the target of tough, physical play. Throughout her rookie year, Clark has endured a series of hard fouls and aggressive defensive tactics from her opponents. Despite the physicality, Clark has established herself as one of the best players in the league, even in her first season.

Clark, who led a resurgence for the Fever this season, is considered to be one of the best rookie in WNBA history, and she was named the Associated Press’s WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Carrington, meanwhile, made her mark in the Sun’s dominant 93-69 victory over the Fever, notching 14 points, five rebounds and a highlight-reel block on Clark’s teammate, Temi Fagbenle.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, where the Fever will look to avoid elimination in Connecticut.