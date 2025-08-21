The Indiana Fever are 6-4 over their last ten games, making a push in the WNBA standings. Despite losing Sophie Cunningham for the rest of the season, momentum is on Indiana's side. Lexie Hull has stepped up with Cunningham and Caitlin Clark out with injuries, helping the team contend without them. She took the time to build chemistry with Chloe Bibby, a new teammate.

The Fever did not make many moves at this year's trade deadline. However, Indiana signed Bibby to the roster, who started the season with the Golden State Valkyries. Indiana lost a forward when DeWanna Bonner decided to move on to a new team. Bibby is not the same level of player as the future Hall-of-Famer, but she has been a serviceable replacement.

Hull and Bibby took advantage of a day off to head to Top Golf. However, Bibby had very little experience playing golf. Her teammate stepped in and showed her the ropes. All of a sudden, the forward looked like a natural. The result was a viral video that the Fever posted on its social media page.

“That was terrifying.” 😂🏌️‍♀️ one lesson with Lexie Hull had Chloe Bibby golfing like a pro. pic.twitter.com/nJtCyoAgit — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 21, 2025

Bibby and Hull have become quick friends off the court in the few weeks that they have been teammates. Hull has become the glue that holds Indiana's roster together as the team's popularity skyrocketed. She and Clark are very good friends, with Cunningham completing one of the league's favorite trios. Hull might not lead the team in scoring, but she is a vital piece.

Bibby's golf skills improved quickly, but Indiana hopes that she can continue to provide depth to the team. She and Damiris Dontas are part of the bench mob that relieves Aliyah Boston and Natasha Cloud when they head to the bench. Despite all of the drama surrounding the team, they remain in the race for a playoff spot this season.

The Fever hope that Clark makes her return to the lineup soon. In the meantime, Hull has embraced the leadership role, even if it involves teaching a teammate a new sport.