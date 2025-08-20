The Indiana Fever have done an impressive job of holding down the fort in the injury absence of superstar Caitlin Clark, who has been dealing with a groin injury. Players like Kelsey Mitchell, who was recently honored with her second Eastern Conference Player of the Week award of the season, have played a major role in keeping Indiana above the .500 mark at 19-16.

Recently, Fever head coach was asked about Clark's status and didn't have a whole lot in the way of new information for curious reporters.

“When asked if there’s an update on Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White said ‘Until she can get into practice, and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo, same as same as we have been,'” reported Chloe Peterson of IndyStar on X, formerly Twitter.

Peterson also noted that “Clark sat off to the side of practice in the portion open to media today.”

Caitlin Clark last played on July 15 but has since been dealing with a groin injury that has kept her out of the lineup and also forced her to miss her highly anticipated showing at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

Clark also had been dealing with some injuries prior to that, earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, the Fever also recently got some tough news regarding Sophie Cunningham, who will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after sustaining a right knee injury.

Overall, it's been a tough year for the Fever from an injury perspective, but as previously mentioned, the team still sits three games over the .500 mark at 19-16 as the WNBA season approaches its home stretch.

If Clark were to find a way to return in time for the playoffs, it's safe to say that the Fever will be an opponent that no one wants to see in the first round.

The Fever will next take the court on Friday evening for the first of two straight games against the Minnesota Lynx.