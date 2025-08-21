Following her devastating season-ending injury, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham reflected on it on social media.

She took to her Instagram Stories to repost a post by Amada Mays. Cunningham had Camp's “Huckleberry Love” playing over the picture. It sounds like she wants to slow down and take everything in, even amidst her injury.

“I'll never understand the rush. It's August, and our feeds are already full of fall,” the post began. “By October? Christmas everywhere. Every year[,] we hurry through the seasons, we hurry through life, as if where we are right now isn't enough.

“And when we rush, we miss the sweetness of this moment: long evenings on the porch, farmers[‘] markets on Saturday mornings, fresh salsa in the kitchen, the smell of peaches in the air, fireflies at dusk. Life already moves fast enough. Summer will come again, but you'll never be the same person you are today. We're never granted another day. Slow down. Savor this one,” the post concluded.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's injury

Currently, Cunningham is recovering from her season-ending injury. It occurred during the first half of the Fever's recent game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The Fever won the game, but they lost one of their stars. Cunningham started the game, making it 10 minutes before her injury, but she missed all three shots she took and only logged one rebound and had a turnover.

Her first season with the Fever ends after 30 games. Cunningham played 25.2 minutes per game, and she was averaging 8.6 points per game (the third-highest mark of her career). The Fever also won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup in 2025 with Cunningham.

Cunningham spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, averaging 7.7 points per game with them. They drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Before her professional playing career, Cunningham played four years of college basketball at the University of Missouri.