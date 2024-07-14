Things were quite fiesty during the Indiana Fever's Sunday win over the Minnesota Lynx. With around two and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter, Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was assessed a technical foul after an incident with Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini.

It all happened after the Lynx commited a turnover. Clark found herself with the ball in transition, but Zandalasini suddenly grabbed her to prevent a fastbreak opportunity. Clark didn't take a liking to her opponent's foul, lashing out and striking Zandalasini on the face.

Following a review by the refs on what was deemed a “hostile act,” Indiana's prized rookie was given a tech — her fourth of the season. (per IndyStarSports' Chloe Peterson)