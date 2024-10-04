The Indiana Fever announced a significant front office change on Friday, naming Amber Cox as their new chief operating officer and general manager. Cox, a seasoned executive in the WNBA, will officially take on the role starting Oct. 28, while Lin Dunn, the current general manager, will transition to a senior advisor role for Fever Basketball.

Cox brings a wealth of experience from her time as chief operating officer of the Dallas Wings, where she led the team to record-breaking attendance and business success. Additionally, Cox’s career highlights include leading revenue operations for the Connecticut Sun and overseeing the Phoenix Mercury during their two WNBA championships in 2007 and 2009. Her leadership is expected to bolster the Fever’s efforts to continue building a competitive and successful franchise.

“I have known Amber for over 20 years and have watched her successfully build teams both on and off the court,” stated Kelly Krauskopf, president of business and basketball operations for the Fever, in a press release. “She brings a wide range of executive experience to our leadership team.”

In addition to her professional experience in basketball, Cox brings extensive experience in the other areas of the sports industry, having overseen business operations for the Kansas City Current during their inaugural NWSL season, where she focused on areas like ticket sales, partnerships, local TV deals, player experience, branding and digital strategies. She also held the role of chief marketing officer for the MLS’ Houston Dynamo and NWSL’s Houston Dash, and previously served as associate commissioner for Women's Basketball at the BIG EAST Conference from 2014 to 2015.

Hiring comes at a pivotal moment for Fever franchise

The hiring move comes at a crucial time for the Fever as the franchise looks to build on its recent success, including a return to the playoffs for the first time in eight years under Dunn’s leadership and with the addition of superstar rookie Caitlin Clark. Cox expressed excitement for the opportunity to contribute to the Fever’s growth both on and off the court.

“I am excited to be joining the Fever during this historic time in the WNBA, and I am grateful to Kelly, Fever ownership, and Mel Raines for this opportunity,” said Cox. “From the top down, there is a commitment to invest in the Fever to ensure the team’s continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court.”

With the Fever continuing to rise, star rookie Clark, who has already established herself as one of the brightest talents in the WNBA, is sure to take notice of this front-office move as the team positions itself for future success. Cox’s leadership will undoubtedly play a role in supporting players like Clark, helping to elevate the Fever's standing in the league.