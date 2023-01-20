The Indiana Fever announced today it has dropped the interim tag on general manager Lin Dunn’s job title and extended her to keep her in the organization for the foreseeable future. The terms of the extension were not included in the Fever’s press release.

Dunn, who was the head coach of the Fever when it won its last title in 2012, has served in multiple capacities within the organization. Her most recent efforts as interim general manager have put Indiana back on track after the team didn’t have a clear direction for its future. Now, Dunn will continue to be a central figure in getting the Fever back to the playoffs.

“The Fever have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the WNBA, and Lin Dunn has been at the center of every milestone,” Chief Executive Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Ron Fuson said in a statement. “She has been a steadying hand and an important asset for our exciting, talented roster of up-and-coming stars, and we are thrilled she will be with us into the future.”

Dunn, who is 75 years old, didn’t plan to return to basketball in a full-time capacity when she initially took the job.

“I wouldn’t come back to another franchise. This would be the only place that I would consider coming out of retirement for,” Dunn told ESPN when it was announced she would be the interim general manager last season. “You know, I’ve retired several times. It’s kind of like Cher — this is my ‘final’ final tour.”

The Fever own the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and have a young nucleus in NaLyssa Smith, Emily Engstler, Lexie Hull, Queen Egbo and Destanni Henderson to go around star guard Kelsey Mitchell. Dunn made her first move this offseason, trading Danielle Robinson to the Atlanta Dream for Kristy Wallace.