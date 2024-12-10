Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark continues to take home awards, most recently securing the TIME Athlete of the Year award. Since joining, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has attracted so much attention to the league. The game hasn't seen her mix of elite shooting and playmaking for a long time.

Not to mention, Clark's shooting is something out of this world. Consistently shooting 30+ foot threes and making them with ease. However, her game isn't just for the glitz and glamour. Clark broke the WNBA assists record in a season and the most three-pointers made. She almost unanimously won Rookie of the Year, in addition to placing fourth in MVP voting.

Clark had records upon records through her first campaign. The records weren't just a testament to her on-court production. It was off the court as well. For instance, the Fever guard drew in new viewers throughout the season. Thirty-seven of Indiana's 40 games were nationally televised. Furthermore, Clark's rivalry with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese fueled a major storyline.

Although both players have no bitterness towards each other, they compete as hard as it gets. That rivalry stemmed back to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball title game between Iowa and LSU. That game highlighted one of the top matchups of the season, and one that WNBA fans could look forward to.

Caitlin Clark will continue to earn awards with the Fever

Clark achieving this type of status in her rookie year means that there's likely another level she can reach. After a rocky first half of the season, she truly benefited from the Olympic break. When Clark came back, she was almost another player. Her efficiency, timing, and patience all increased tenfold. The Fever went 9-5 after the break and they had a potent offense.

Regardless, they were eliminated in two games by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs. Still, the future is bright, as the Fever hired former head coach, Stephanie White. Ironically enough, White coached that Sun team who eliminated the Fever this past season. She's a step up from Christie Sides, and can deliver a more balanced attack on both sides of the ball.

The TIME Athlete of the Year represents Clark's contributions to the WNBA, as well as the sport of basketball. As long as she's playing at the elite level she's at, the awards could keep piling on. Who knows, the Fever superstar could secure a couple more awards before the calendar year concludes.