It's an understatement to say that the Indiana Fever were incredibly lucky that Caitlin Clark came to them at the right time. As talented as she was prior to her WNBA debut, not many envisioned her making WNBA history this quickly.

Caitlin Clark entered Friday night's game against the Las Vegas Aces with 312 assists on the season. That mark was the 3rd most assists in a single season ever behind Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas — 316 in 2023 — and Courtney Vandersloot — 314 in 2023. With three games remaining, however, it was almost a lock that Caitlin Clark would surpass that record.

Caitlin Clark make WNBA history

In the first half of Friday night's game against the Aces, Fever star Caitlin Clark struggled to score, shooting 0-of-5 from the field and 0-of-2 from the free throw line. She also picked up three turnovers, three first half fouls, and wasn't able to close out the second quarter.

Clark did, however, record six assists in the first half, passing both Courtney Vandersloot and Alyssa Thomas for most assists in a single season in WNBA history.

With 4:58 left in the half, Caitlin Clark inbounded to Kelsey Mitchell at the top of the key. Mitchell quickly turned and slashed towards the bucket, taking two dribbles and a jump-stop before knocking down the eight foot floating jumpshot. That assist was her fifth of the night, officially passing Thomas.

Mitchell, who recorded 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, was the only Fever player in double-figure scoring. Clark also had three turnovers and three fouls in the first half.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas set the record (316) last season, narrowly edging out New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (314).

Caitlin Clark continues to break records for the Fever. On the season, Clark is averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 41.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.9 percent from three.

With two games remaining in the season and the Fever in the fight for playoff positioning, Caitlin Clark will have an opportunity to add on to his assists tally for the season.