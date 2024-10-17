Rookie guard Caitlin Clark added another achievement to her remarkable debut season by earning All-WNBA honors on Wednesday. The Indiana Fever guard made history as the first rookie to be named to the team since Candace Parker in 2008.

Clark is now only the fifth rookie in history to receive this honor, joining legends Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Diana Taurasi.

Caitlin Clark making the WNBA's First Team during her rookie year

The Fever rookie received 52 first-team votes and appeared on 66 of the 67 ballots submitted by a national media panel. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 8.4 assists per game, along with 1.3 steals. Additionally, she sank 122 three-pointers to top the league and played a crucial role in helping the Fever reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier secured unanimous first-team selections. They joined Breanna Stewart from New York and Alyssa Thomas from Connecticut to complete the positionless five-player team.

Collier earned the title of 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, while Wilson became the first player since 1997 to receive unanimous MVP recognition in the league's history. Both Collier and Wilson, along with Stewart, also secured spots on the first team All-Defense.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and center Jonquel Jones, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale earned spots on the second team.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark transforming women's basketball

Few players have entered the league with as much excitement as Clark, who has transformed women's basketball into a mainstream sport over the past two years. She began her journey at Iowa women’s basketball, leading the Hawkeyes to two Final Fours, becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball, and winning back-to-back Naismith Player of the Year awards.

Somehow, the No. 1 overall pick not only met but exceeded expectations. Despite a challenging opening schedule that contributed to a rocky start, she quickly found her rhythm and made her mark in the league.

By June, Clark consistently recorded double-digit assists, and in July, she shattered the league's single-game assist record with 19. After the Olympic break, her performance skyrocketed, as she led the Fever to become one of the league's most potent offensive teams and secured their first playoff appearance since 2016, breaking records along the way.

Throughout the season, she established records for single-season assists, rookie scoring, and rookie three-pointers. She also became the first rookie to achieve a triple-double, accomplishing this feat twice, and the first to earn Player of the Month honors since the award's inception in 2010.

Ultimately, Clark ranked seventh in the league for scoring, while leading in both assists and three-pointers.

Despite averaging a league-high 5.6 turnovers per game, Clark delivered the most impressive offensive season by a rookie in league history.

Clark and the Fever faced a tough exit in the first round of the WNBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun in September. Now, they'll be looking to strengthen their roster during the upcoming free agency period.