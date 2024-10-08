Caitlin Clark went on the record to say she wants to take a break from basketball in her first offseason as a professional and is sticking true to that sentiment. However, that does not mean she is staying away from all sports competitions as the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is set to participate in a different setting.

Less than two weeks after the Fever's final game of the 2024 season, Clark was confirmed to be a participant in an upcoming LPGA Tour pro-am event. The event is not currently scheduled to be televised.

Aside from basketball, Clark considers golf to be one of her biggest passions and is content with spending most of her offseason improving her stroke. The 22-year-old is no stranger to pro-am events, beginning her involvement in them while in college at Iowa.

Going back to the beginning of her final year as a Hawkeye, Clark has spent nearly the entire last 12 months playing basketball. The reigning No. 1 overall pick was drafted just weeks after losing in the 2024 NCAA Championship Game and began her professional career shortly after. Her only pause in action was the month-long Olympic break in July.

By early October, Clark is already in full offseason mode after being eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The basketball icon has spent her first couple of weeks supporting her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, as he began his new job as an assistant coach at Butler University.

Caitlin Clark looks to build on successful rookie year with Fever

After a brief slow start to her WNBA career, Clark put together one of the best rookie seasons in league history. Starting all 40 games of the 2024 season, Clark ended the year with per-game averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

On top of her impressive averages, Clark also led the WNBA in assists, breaking the all-time record for most assists in a single season. Her 122 three-pointers were the most by a rookie in WNBA history. On top of being a near-unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year, Clark joined Angel Reese as the only two rookies selected to the all-star game in 2024 with most believing she will also be recognized with an All-WNBA honor.

With their monumental 2024 season now in the past, the Fever will look to build on their current core of Clark and Aliyah Boston moving forward. The team thrived offensively to end the year but still struggled on defense with only sharpshooter Lexie Hull providing substantial play on that side of the ball.