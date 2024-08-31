Just when it seems like Caitlin Clark can't get any better, she somehow outdoes herself. The Indiana Fever superstar scored a career-high 31 points in her team's 100-81 route of the Chicago Sky as he continues to make her Rookie of the Year case.

Clark's name is now in the record books once again, via StatMamba.

“Caitlin Clark now has the most games in a single season with 20+ PTS & 10+ AST 🤯,” the outlet reported.

Clark shot 8-of-14 from the field and 5-of-9 from deep, with 12 assists, four rebounds, one steal, and a game-high +23 point differential. The all-time NCAA scoring leader's performance may give her the edge over Sky star Angel Reese in the Rookie of the Year race.

Reese crashed the boards as usual, securing 10 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting with two assists and one steal. However, the loss brought Chicago's record to 11-20, 4.5 games behind the Fever as both teams fight for playoff spots.

Speaking of playoff spots, both Clark and Reese made it clear before the game that they prioritize those over individual awards.

Caitlin Clark is only satisfied with Fever wins

Clark was asked about the tight Rookie of the Year race between her and Reese, via Indy Star Sports' Chloe Peterson.

“I think me and Angel would both give you the same answer,” Clark said. “You don't wake up and think about individual awards. I know that's what all of you think we do. I know we don't. That's what everybody wants to make this about. Both of our teams are competing for playoff spots, that's our main focus. That's a selfish thing to just care about an individual award. And she would give you the same exact answer. I'm sure she has given you the same exact answer.”

Clark then finished off her statement with a philosophical comment.

“If you're playing basketball to win individual awards, no matter what level you're at, you're doing it wrong,” she said.

Just as Clark predicted, Reese echoed her sentiments, via The Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe.

“Yeah I mean I don't think anybody, we don't either care about Rookie of the Year but you guys,” Reese confirmed. “I think you guys have made it a big thing, we haven't. So just continue to work within our team, we both wanna win. We've both been wanting to win, and that's what we've done throughout our collegiate career. We played against each other last year and the year before in the March Madness tournament. We're just trying to do whatever it takes to win, that's what's important right now.”

As of now, it looks like Clark has the advantage over Reese in both the win column and the Rookie of the Year race. However, there's still time for a twist in the tale.