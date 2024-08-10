In a recent interview, Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark was asked to name her favorite NBA player. The most popular WNBA star joined the YES Network during a recent New York Yankees game and struggled to decide which player she appreciated most before landing on two of the biggest superstars in the association today.

“That's tough. I mean, I love Steph [Curry] the way he plays the game, and he's a great guy,” Clark said. “I love LeBron. That's tough. There are so many. I think people always realize how much talent and skill those guys really have. You go watch them work out, they don't miss. They're incredible at what they do. When you meet them up close and watch them up close, they're huge guys, and it's really good basketball. It's awesome. I'm a huge fan of the NBA. I have it on as much as I can. I don't really have a team. I've never really had a team. I just try to watch as much as I can, honestly.”

For some, hearing Clark say she doesn't have a particular favorite NBA team is surprising. But considering her Iowa roots, where the closest team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, resides over 300 miles north, it's not really that surprising.

Caitlin Clark addresses Olympics snub, WNBA All-Star break

Caitlin Clark is enjoying her first WNBA All-Star break. Having watched the respective runs of Team USA's men's and women's basketball teams toward Olympic gold, Clark said she's looking forward to potentially competing in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

For now, she's taking advantage of the much-needed rest.

“Honestly, I've watched, and I just love international basketball. I think it's so different. You also watch the men; it's very different from how the NBA is played; it's a little different from the WNBA,” Clark said. “Obviously, the international game is a lot different than college, which I just came from. So, I think, in time, it gives you something to work for. Obviously, it's a tough turnaround. I only played ten games in the WNBA before they picked the roster. That team is just so talented.

“I think that the USA, on the women's side, is just so dominant, and they play tomorrow for the gold medal. And I really don't see them having any trouble winning. I think it shows how advanced our country is in women's basketball. I think it should show people how talented we are and how fun it is to watch. But it's definitely something for me to work for in 2028, and it's in LA. So, that would be a fun first opportunity for myself.”

Clark and the Fever return from the WNBA's Olympic break next Friday, August 16, when they host the Phoenix Mercury.