Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is in the middle of a historic campaign in the WNBA. It is amazing how she is able to consistently produce at a high level in the league not just because of the fact that she is only in her first year as a pro, but also because she's managed to do so while surviving the sort of physical basketball torture she is forced to endure at the hands of her rivals.

The large target on her back has been a problem for Clark, but perhaps even more commendable is her ability to keep her cool in check.

Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller definitely knows that she wouldn't be able to handle such physicality from her opponents as well as Clark is doing.

“Cheryl back in the day?…See the Cheryl back in the day grew up with brothers so I didn’t fight like this [scratching]” Miller said while gesturing a punch during an episode of ‘Come And Talk 2 Me' podcast.

“I was like an Ali. I wasn’t the type to get a running start at somebody, I would’ve composed myself and then [throws punch]. Then everyone would’ve been like ‘Did she throw a punch?' Then I’m walking away. So I would've handled my business either during that moment, and I would’ve been caught up in the moment.”

Miller, however, praised Clark for having an incredible level of restraint amid the harmful ways of her opponents.

“But I’m glad at how Caitlin handled the situation, I truly am,” Miller said.

Caitlin Clark has indeed been repeatedly banged up on the court, which she seemed to have learned to embrace, knowing that it's part of the life of a professional hooper.

“I think everybody is physical with me, they get away with things that probably other people don't get away with,” Clark said back in May, per Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.

“It's tough, but that's just the fact of the matter. This is a very physical game, and you're going to get pressure, this is professional basketball. It is what it is, honestly.”

Just days after Clark made that statement, she absorbed a shoulder from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, sparking a wild controversy in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark playing at an elite level despite physical WNBA environment

A serious contender to win the Rookie of the Year Award, Clark continues to let her game do all of the talking.

She is leading the league with 8.4 assists per game while averaging 18.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. That she always has the ball contributes to the increased attention from Fever opponents, who apply all the pressure they can on the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history.

With Clark playing well, she's helped the Fever turn things around, as Indiana is on track to return to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

It also helps Clark that she is playing alongside talented teammates like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The Fever's offense and defense have also been clicking at the same time lately, powering Indiana to win six of seven games since the end of the All-Star and Olympic break.

At 17-16, Indiana is sixth in the WNBA standings and is close to finally locking up a spot in the postseason.