There's no doubt that things can get physical in the WNBA, and Caitlin Clark can be the first one to attest to that. In her rookie season with the Indiana Fever, she's hit the floor several times, and some have come as flagrant fouls against the opposing teams. An interesting stat came up on a Caitlin Clark stats page on X, formerly Twitter, that could shock some people who watch her.

“Interesting stat: 17% of the WNBA’s flagrant fouls this season have been committed against Caitlin Clark. The Chicago Sky were responsible for 80% of the flagrants committed against Clark,” the Clark Report page tweeted.

To add to the stats, Sporting News reporter Steph Noh made a clip of the flagrant fouls that were committed against Clark, and most of them have come against playing the Sky.

The Fever and the Sky games are always physical, and it looks like Clark takes most of the hits. In their latest matchup, the Sky were assessed two flagrant fouls, and both came against Clark. Of course, these games get the most attention because of the battle between Clark and Angel Reese, but they have also become bigger because both are in the playoff picture and trying to win each and every night.

Sky responsible for most flagrants against Caitlin Clark

The latest flagrant foul committed against Caitlin Clark came when Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields committed a hard foul that made the Indiana Fever hit the floor. After Clark hit the floor, DeShields tried to help her up, but she immediately got up and went to the other side of the court, and the foul was later upgraded to a flagrant 1.

Earlier this season, Clark took a hard foul against Chennedy Carter when the two teams faced each other. At the time, the foul was considered common, but a day later the league upgraded it to a flagrant one. Carter didn't want to answer any questions about the foul in the postgame but went on social media to criticize her.

“That’s that on that cause besides 3-point shooting what does she bring to the table man,” Carter said.

Clark was asked during the season about the physical play and she didn't seem to back down from any of it.

“I think everybody is physical with me, they get away with things that probably other people don’t get away with,” Clark said. “It’s tough, but that’s just the fact of the matter.

“This is a very physical game, and you’re going to get pressure, this is professional basketball. It is what it is, honestly.”

Despite the flagrants and hard fouls, Clark is still having a spectacular rookie season and is leading her team to the playoffs.